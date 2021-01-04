‘Hike wages of contract workers, daily wagers’

Trade unions have sought the district administration’s intervention to increase the pay of contract workers and daily wagers working in local bodies.
In a joint petition, the AITUC, Tamil Nadu Annal Ambedkar Sugadhara Thooimai Paniyalar Sangam, and Janasakthi Labour Union, submitted to the administration at the weekly grievance meeting on Monday, said there were thousands of workers working in panchayats, town panchayats and urban local bodies in the district for a paltry pay. Workers engaged for the Coimbatore Corporation get ₹ 375 a day.
The workers clung on to their jobs even though they led a hand-to-mouth existence because they hoped for becoming permanent employees some day.
Based on a court order that directed equal pay for equal work, the local bodies should pay as much to the contract workers and daily wagers as it paid permanent employees. But that was not the case.
Recently, the Erode district administration revised the wages for such workers. It ordered that contract workers would get ₹ 676 a day and those engaged on hourly basis ₹ 85. And, the order was in implementation since November 2020.
Taking a cue from the Erode district administration’s order, the Coimbatore administration should revise upwards the workers’ wages and the revision should be more than what the Erode administration ordered because the cost of living was higher in this district, the petition said.
