Hike in steel, cement prices affects government contract works

Coimbatore

23 December 2020 00:26 IST

Association writes to Central, State Governments

The Coimbatore Corporation Contractors’ Association has said that government civil contract works across the State are hit because of the steep hike in steel and cement prices.

The Association pointed out that the price of steel, which was ₹36 a kg was now ₹55 a kg. The prices of TMT rod, caustic iron and bearing iron have also gone up. Further, cement prices have spiralled in the last six months.

In the last three months alone, the price of steel increased by ₹10,000 per tonne. Due to the price hike, construction of small houses under the Government subsidy scheme were severely affected.

While government contract works are carried out for a profit of 5 %, the project estimates are likely to escalate 45 % because of the input price increase. Contractors who have been contracted through e-tender are most affected by the price hike. If the State and Central governments fail to control the price hike, the contractors have to face huge losses, the Association said.

Contractors in various government projects, including the Public Works, State Highways and Rural Development agencies, are affected. At the State level, it is estimated that contract works worth about ₹ 3,000 crore awarded by various Departments of the government are hit.

The Association has written to the Central and State governments in this regard.