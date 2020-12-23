Hike in steel, cement prices affects government contract works

The Coimbatore Corporation Contractors’ Association has said that government civil contract works across the State are hit because of the steep hike in steel and cement prices.
The Association pointed out that the price of steel, which was ₹36 a kg was now ₹55 a kg. The prices of TMT rod, caustic iron and bearing iron have also gone up. Further, cement prices have spiralled in the last six months.
In the last three months alone, the price of steel increased by ₹10,000 per tonne. Due to the price hike, construction of small houses under the Government subsidy scheme were severely affected.
While government contract works are carried out for a profit of 5 %, the project estimates are likely to escalate 45 % because of the input price increase. Contractors who have been contracted through e-tender are most affected by the price hike. If the State and Central governments fail to control the price hike, the contractors have to face huge losses, the Association said.
Contractors in various government projects, including the Public Works, State Highways and Rural Development agencies, are affected. At the State level, it is estimated that contract works worth about ₹ 3,000 crore awarded by various Departments of the government are hit.
The Association has written to the Central and State governments in this regard.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath