Hike in registration charges to affect property purchases in Tamil Nadu

November 28, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The hike in registration charges in Tamil Nadu from December 1, 2023, will affect property purchases, say property developers in Coimbatore.

According to the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India (CREDAI), the registration charges that are now collected separately for land and construction will from December 1 be collected as one charge. The higher the value of the property, the more will be the charges paid.

For instance, for an apartment unit that is priced at ₹50 lakh, the total charges paid will be 18% more. A consumer, who was paying ₹2.45 lakh as registration cost will now pay ₹3 lakh. In the case of a house priced at ₹1 crore, the registration charges paid will be ₹7 lakh from the existing ₹4.31 lakh, seeing an increase of 38%. The charges will be 51% more in the case of a residential unit priced at ₹3 crore.

According to D. Abhishek, vice-president of CREDAI Coimbatore, apartment units priced between ₹50 lakh and ₹1 crore are sold in large volumes in Coimbatore. Customers who booked for a house in an apartment complex two years ago, would have taken loan only for the cost estimated then. Bank loans do not cover registration charges and the consumers have to shell out huge amount.

“Public awareness on the registration charges increase is less. People realise that higher amount should be paid only when they decide and prepare to register a property. We are already seeing cancellation of purchases,” he claimed.

The CREDAI has appealed to the government to reduce the registration charges.