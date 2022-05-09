Hike in property tax a shock to people: Vasan

The recent hike in property tax has come as a great shock to people, who were deceived by the poll promises of the DMK, said Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) president G.K. Vasan here on Monday.

Addressing a demonstration organised by the party at Veerappanchatiram to condemn the hike, he said people were waiting for the DMK’s poll promises to be fulfilled, but they were cheated as the party did not take initiative to fulfil them. Mr. Vasan said blaming the Central government for the tax hike showed the State government’s inability.

Mr. Vasan said power cuts had increased in the DMK rule and the law and order situation was also questionable. According to him, incidents of burglary, chain snatching and custodial deaths have increased in the State. He sought effective steps to control crime activities. He also wanted liquor shops closed in a phased manner. The TMC leader wanted the old pension scheme for government employees restored.