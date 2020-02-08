Hike in liquor price to fetch revenue of ₹ 2,500 crore, says Minister Thangamani

Minister for Electricity, Excise, and Prohibition P. Thangamani said here on Friday that hike in liquor price was expected to fetch an additional revenue of ₹ 2,500 crore to the State.

After inaugurating road re-laying works at Vasathapuram in Tiruchengode, the Minister said that there are 5,512 Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited shops in the State with 2,000 bars. Increase in liquor price came into effect on Friday. Asked about the price hike when the State’s policy was total prohibition, the Minister said that former Chief Minister Jayalalitha had closed 500 Tasmac shops and Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami while assuming office closed another 500 shops.

“Price hike is to improve revenue and to create awareness among the people, after which Tasmac shops will be closed in a phased manner,” he said.

Mr. Thangamani said that there would be no power cuts in the State during summer as the electricity board can meet a demand of up to 17,500 MW.

About transmission power loss, he said it has been reduced from 14% to 10% and various steps were being taken to reduce it further.

To a question on Forest Minister Dindigul C. Sreenivasan instructing a tribal boy to remove his slippers at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, the Minister said that Mr. Sreenivasan had sought apology for the incident.

“The issue is being raised again for political reasons,” the Minister added.