Coimbatore police arrest YouTuber for ‘hijab challenge’

Published - September 08, 2024 08:50 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The cybercrime police in Coimbatore city have arrested a YouTuber on the charge of posting videos of non-Muslim women taking part in a challenge, wherein they try wearing hijab and share their experience.

Anas Ahamed (21) of Coonoor in the Nilgiris, a resident of Bismi Nagar at Podanur in Coimbatore, was arrested on September 5, based on a complaint lodged by S. Kumaresan, a member of right-wing organisation Hindu Munnani, said the police.

According to the police, the complainant alleged that the video, namely ‘Hijab challenge with Indian girls – Trying Hijab for the first time’, posted by the accused on YouTuber channel ‘Kaswa TV Exclusive’ could trigger tension among members of different religions.

The video featured a female presenter in a burqa approaching non-Muslim women on Race Course walkway in Coimbatore and engaging them in the hijab challenge. The women who volunteered for the challenge wore hijab, while some of them tried on a burqa. The video also showed the participants sharing their experiences after wearing the hijab and burqa.

Based on Mr. Kumaresan’s complaint lodged on September 5, the police registered a case against Ahamed for offences under Sections 352 and 353 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and 66 F (punishment for cyber terrorism) of the Information Technology Act.

Ahamed was produced before a court and was remanded in judicial custody on September 6. Further investigation in the case is on, said the police.

Published - September 08, 2024 08:50 pm IST

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime

