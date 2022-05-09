Highways official held for graft
Officials from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption caught an Assistant Divisional Engineer of Highways Department red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹3.5 lakh.
According to DVAC sleuths, a Public Works contractor complained to the DVAC that the engineer, S. Chandrasekar in Attur, allegedly demanded ₹3.5 lakh to get execution of agreement from Superintending Engineer with regards to a road contract work.
Based on the complaint, the DVAC sleuths set a trap at the official’s office on Monday and caught him while accepting the money. A case has been registered.
