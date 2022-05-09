Coimbatore

Highways official held for graft

Officials from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption caught an Assistant Divisional Engineer of Highways Department red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹3.5 lakh.

According to DVAC sleuths, a Public Works contractor complained to the DVAC that the engineer, S. Chandrasekar in Attur, allegedly demanded ₹3.5 lakh to get execution of agreement from Superintending Engineer with regards to a road contract work.

Based on the complaint, the DVAC sleuths set a trap at the official’s office on Monday and caught him while accepting the money. A case has been registered.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 9, 2022 8:55:52 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/highways-official-held-for-graft/article65398791.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY