Highways engineers call for reorganisation of the department

June 25, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Association of Tamil Nadu Highways Engineers has appealed to the State government to revamp the Highways Department.

Speaking to the media after a meeting of the Association here on Sunday, its State president S. Kannan said one of its long-pending demands was to revamp the Department. The government should take this demand into consideration. It should also implement the wage scale given by former Chief Minister Karunanidhi and pay the seventh pay commission wages based on that scale, he said.

The Association welcomed the decision of the government to plant five lakh saplings on the sides of highways roads and also for promoting divisional and superintending engineers.

