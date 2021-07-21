Highways engineer to compensate for demolishingstructure in violation of court order

An Assistant Divisional Engineer in the State Highways Department has come forward to pay a compensation of ₹50,000 for having demolished a temporary super structure, housing a hollow bricks manufacturing unit, at Mettur in Salem district despite a restraint order passed by the Madras High Court.

While passing interim orders on a contempt of court petition filed against the engineer, Justices M. Duraiswamy and R. Hemalatha recorded her submission that the super structure was demolished by mistake on December 31, 2020 and she would pay the compensation within three days.

The ADE, Kothai, said she went by the instructions issued by her superiors to demolish the structure though the court had on December 7 directed her to consider a representation made by the hollow bricks unit owner Kavitha and not to demolish the structure until the disposal of the representation.

Now, realising that her act amounted to contempt of court, she agreed to make amends by compensating the litigant. The petitioner's counsel V. Elangovan too told the court that his client was willing to accept the compensation. Therefore, the judges adjourned the contempt plea to Friday for making the payment .