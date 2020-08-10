Highways Dept. wants stretch on Mettupalayam Road closed to traffic for six months

To facilitate construction of two flyovers

The National Highways wing of the State Highways Department has requested the Coimbatore city and Coimbatore rural police to prohibit movement of vehicles from Kavundamapalayam to GN Mills on Mettupalayam Road for at least six months to facilitate the construction of two flyovers.

Sources said that closing of traffic was required for the construction of a one km stretch at Kavundampalayam and another 650 metre at GN Mills on Mettupalayam Road.

Highways Department officials met R. Mutharasu, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Coimbatore city police, and Ara Arularasu, Superintendent of Police, Coimbatore district (rural) police, a few days ago and requested to close the stretch within two weeks.

Traffic diversions

The police have planned diversions via Bharathi Park Road, GCT junction, Thadagam Road, Kanuvai, Pannimadai and K. Vadamadurai for vehicles heading from city towards Mettupalayam. The plan for vehicles coming from Mettupalayam to the city was to take a left turn at Thudiyalur junction and pass via Kannappa Nagar, Vellakinar and Nallampalayam.