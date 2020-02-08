Highways Dept. to proceed with three pending flyover related works

The State Highways Department is expected to start works shortly for extension of the Ukkadam flyover and construction of down ramps at Gandhipuram.

Officials in the Department said that the two works were delayed as plans were on for Metro project in the city. Only recently did the government give its nod to the Highways Department to proceed with these two projects and the No Objection Certificate was likely to be issued soon.

The officials added that the Ukkadam flyover would be extended for another 1.7 km. The government had issued administrative sanction for ₹ 265 crore and the design for the extension portion was in the final stage of preparation. For the Gandhipuram flyover, the design would be finalised at the earliest and the administrative sanction was also expected from the government.

Regarding a flyover at the Lawley Road junction, the Highways Department was reworking the design taking into consideration the traffic and existing road width. The design may be submitted next week.

K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause, said the Avinashi Road flyover, ramps for Gandhipuram flyover and extension of Ukkadam flyover were projects that the public were waiting for and of importance to the city. These were already delayed by nearly six months because the Metro proposal was under preparation. “We need to appreciate that the government has given its go ahead to the three projects. Now, the Highways Department should expedite its works and execute the projects at the earliest,” he said.