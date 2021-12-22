Highways Dept. launches slope stabilisation project on Ooty-Kotagiri road

The State Highways Department on Wednesday launched a pilot project to take up eco-friendly and cost-effective steps for slope stabilisation in hilly areas.

Minister for Public Works, Highways and Minor Ports E.V. Velu inaugurated the pilot project at Kodappamund on Ooty-Kotagiri road (SH 15) in the Nilgiris district.

An official of the Department said as many as 284 places in the Nilgiris district were prone to landslips. In the conventional method, concrete and slabs were used to prevent soil erosion. However, in the method taken up as a study, the site was first prepared for the stabilisation work. Based on soil testing at the identified location, soil nailing was completed and a mix of natural mulch and seed were plastered as two layers in the area. This was then covered with a geo grid.

As a pilot project, which was the first of its kind in the State, the Department would spend about ₹15 lakh and complete the work on 175 sq.mt in 20 days. The patch would be maintained for three months.

If this method proved effective, the project could be taken up in all the hilly areas in the State. It was implemented widely in the Himalayan region, the official said.

The official pointed out that cost saving in this method was 50 % compared to conventional work and this was eco-friendly too.