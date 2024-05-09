Highways Dept. completes 70% of Avinashi Road flyover work in Coimbatore

The internal audit wing of the National Highways Department has said that 70% of the works relating to the construction of a flyover on Avinashi Road are completed and the remaining works will be completed by December end.

ADVERTISEMENT

To ease traffic on the congested Avinashi Road, the National Highways Department started a project a few years ago to construct a flyover for a distance of 10.10 km stretching from VOC Park to Goldwins at a cost of ₹1,621 crore.

The internal audit team led by Tiruppur Construction and Maintenance Division Superintending Engineer R. Saravanan on Wednesday inspected the flyover works. Construction and Maintenance Division Divisional Engineer J.K. Ramesh Khanna and Special Projects Divisional Engineer V. Samudrakani accompanied him.

They conducted the construction vibration tests and assessed the structural stability of the construction. Of the eight up and down ramps, works were progressing at seven places. They said all works would be completed by December.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.