Highways Dept. completes 70% of Avinashi Road flyover work in Coimbatore

The internal audit wing of the National Highways Department has said that 70% of the works relating to the construction of a flyover on Avinashi Road are completed and the remaining works will be completed by December end.

To ease traffic on the congested Avinashi Road, the National Highways Department started a project a few years ago to construct a flyover for a distance of 10.10 km stretching from VOC Park to Goldwins at a cost of ₹1,621 crore.

The internal audit team led by Tiruppur Construction and Maintenance Division Superintending Engineer R. Saravanan on Wednesday inspected the flyover works. Construction and Maintenance Division Divisional Engineer J.K. Ramesh Khanna and Special Projects Divisional Engineer V. Samudrakani accompanied him.

They conducted the construction vibration tests and assessed the structural stability of the construction. Of the eight up and down ramps, works were progressing at seven places. They said all works would be completed by December.