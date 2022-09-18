Highways Department widening roads at two locations in Coimbatore district

The State Highways Department has started works to widen Karamadai to Mathampalayam road and also the Saravanampatti - Puliampatti stretch here.

An official of the National Highways wing of the Department said the Karamadai to Mathampalayam road will be widened into a four-lane one for 3.5 km at a cost of ₹30 crore. Works have started for this project.

In the case of Saravanampatti to Puliampatti road, works are on at a cost of ₹55 crore to widen the stretch for nearly 30 km to 10 metres from the existing seven metres.

Though there are plans for a greenfield project for Sathyamangalam road bypass, widening of the existing road is essential and hence, it was taken up, the official said.

These are the two works that are in progress in the district and will be completed at the earliest. These involve only widening of the existing roads without any land acquisition, the official added.