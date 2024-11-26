ADVERTISEMENT

Highways Department urged to speed up works for construction of bridge across Palar river

Updated - November 26, 2024 07:45 am IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The public have urged the Highways Department to speed up the construction of a high- level bridge across Palar river connecting Zamin Kottampatti and Gangampalayam.

The bridge used to serve people of Pethanaickanur, Ramanamudalipudur, Gengampalayam and Anaimalai. Earlier, a low-level bridge existed across Palar and during rainy days, water inundation led to people demanding a high-level bridge.

The public in the area have urged the Highways Department to deploy more manpower and speed up the construction works.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US