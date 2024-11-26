Highways Department urged to speed up works for construction of bridge across Palar river

The public have urged the Highways Department to speed up the construction of a high- level bridge across Palar river connecting Zamin Kottampatti and Gangampalayam.

The bridge used to serve people of Pethanaickanur, Ramanamudalipudur, Gengampalayam and Anaimalai. Earlier, a low-level bridge existed across Palar and during rainy days, water inundation led to people demanding a high-level bridge.

The public in the area have urged the Highways Department to deploy more manpower and speed up the construction works.