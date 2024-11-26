 />

November 26, 2024e-Paper

Highways Department urged to speed up works for construction of bridge across Palar river

Updated - November 26, 2024 07:45 am IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The public have urged the Highways Department to speed up the construction of a high- level bridge across Palar river connecting Zamin Kottampatti and Gangampalayam.

The bridge used to serve people of Pethanaickanur, Ramanamudalipudur, Gengampalayam and Anaimalai. Earlier, a low-level bridge existed across Palar and during rainy days, water inundation led to people demanding a high-level bridge.

The public in the area have urged the Highways Department to deploy more manpower and speed up the construction works.

Published - November 26, 2024 07:44 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.