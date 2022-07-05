Highways Department to widen Palladam-Dharapuram Road

The State Highways Department has started works to widen Palladam - Dharapuram road for almost 13 km at a total sanctioned cost of nearly ₹93 crore.

An official of the Department told The Hindu the works were going on in two sections - for about five km by Tiruppur Division of the Department (₹40 crore) and for almost eight km by the Dharapuram Division (₹53 crore). At present, the road was a two-lane one and it would be widened into a four-lane road. All the culverts on this stretch would also be widened. The entire project was expected to be completed next year.

“There will be another 11 km on the Palladam-Dharapuram stretch that will have to be widened. If that is also completed, road users will have a four-lane road for most of part of Coimbatore - Madurai road,” the official said.

The project did not involve land acquisition, but wherever required, trees had been cut to facilitate the road widening works that had been taken up under the Chief Minister’s Road Development Programme, the official added.

Vehicle movement on Palladam - Dharapuram road had increased in the recent years and the road was used much for transport of goods too. Hence, it was essential to widen it, said one of the traders who has a shop near Kundadam.

“Several children live in the villages nearby. While the widening works are a welcome move, the project should be completed on time so that the children do not have to take detours, walk on some stretches, or leave home early to go to school,” said Devi, who lives in a village near Kundadam.