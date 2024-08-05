GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Highways Department to take up works to set right faults in Perianaickenpalayam flyover in Coimbatore

Lack of drains for rain water and several other defects remain unattended to even seven months after opening the flyover for public use and it affects the motorists, says a resident

Published - August 05, 2024 09:37 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The Highways Department plans to widen the service road of Perianaickenpalayam flyover in Coimbatore.

The Highways Department plans to widen the service road of Perianaickenpalayam flyover in Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

The State Highways Department will soon submit a cost proposal to the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to set right the anomalies in the Perianaickenpalayam flyover in Coimbatore.

An official of the National Highways (NH) wing of the department said the government has accorded administrative sanction to the project to rectify the faults in the flyover. It is estimated that about ₹20 crore will be required for the entire works.

“We will prepare an estimate and submit it to the government. When it is approved, we will start the works,” he said. The entire process may take about six months.

All the works left out earlier will be included now and the service road will be widened till Jothipuram, he added.

The 1.89-km flyover built at ₹115 crore was opened for trial run last December and opened up for the public after that. However, the road users pointed out design faults in the flyover that posed risks to vehicles coming on the service road to join the main road.

One of the local residents pointed out that lack of drains for rain water and several other defects remain unattended to even seven months after opening the flyover for public use and it affects the motorists. “There are several risks, especially during the rainy season,” he said.

