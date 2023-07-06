July 06, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST

The State Highways Department (NH wing) will start works soon to construct flyovers at Singanallur and Saibaba Temple junction on Mettupalayam road.

Official sources said the State government has decided to go ahead with the designs that were prepared initially by the Department and approved by the Central government (with no provision for a metro rail). The procedures required to go ahead with the project are expected to be completed in one or two months, the sources said.

K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause, said the project was suspended after getting the necessary approvals because there were plans for a metro rail on Trichy Road and the Chennai Metro Rail had suggested that the flyover construction should be suspended. The flyovers were redesigned with provisions for metro rail and sent to Central government for approval. Now, the Chennai Metro Rail is said to have given no objection to proceed with the flyover works. Since there is a delay of almost a year, there may be cost escalations that should be approved by the Central government. “We expect the State government to complete the procedures and invite bids for construction works in a month. The Singanallur project is one of the most-wanted projects and so this is a welcome move,” he said.