Highways department to start construction of ramps on Avinashi road flyover in Coimbatore

The State Highways Department will start works soon to construct up and down ramps on Avinashi Road flyover. An official of the Department said the ramps will come up near the Airport road-Avinashi road-Kalapatti road junction. The ₹ 1,157 crore Avinashi Road flyover for almost 10 km from Uppilipalayam will have up and down ramps at four locations. While works are progressing for the main carriageway of the flyover, the focus now is on the pillars at road junctions. The officials of the Highways Department here are also hoping that special units will be formed soon to focus on land acquisition for infrastructure works in the district. The State government had issued a notification recently that special units will be formed for this purpose. “Now that the local body elections are over, we are awaiting appointment of officials for land acquisition. In Coimbatore district, almost 20 projects involve land acquisition,” an official said. According to K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause, the government should appoint officials soon to take care of land acquisition for flyover and road works. Several works are pending because of land acquisition. It is critical to execute infrastructure projects on time and land acquisition delays should not stall projects. Avinashi Road flyover and western bypass road are important projects for the city that involve land acquisition, he said.