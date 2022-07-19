Highways Department to re-lay diversion route near Vellalore in Coimbatore

A causeway was damaged last week in the rain

The State Highways Department has started works to re-lay the diversion route near Vellalore where a causeway was damaged last week in the rain.

An official of the Department said when the causeway was damaged, the Department looked at various options to restore traffic on the stretch. It was decided to re-lay the diversion route that was partially damaged. “The Department is building a bridge across the Noyyal there and the foundation works are on. The bridge work will be completed in seven months or so. For the immediate need, we will re-lay the diversion route,” the official said.

There were three pipelines to drain the water and five more would be placed so that even if there were heavy rain, the route was not damaged. Even if there was flooding, the excess water would drain off. This work would be completed in a couple of days, the official said.

Meanwhile, some of the residents in that area said about 5,000 people used the diversion route and school-going children were the worst affected because of the damage to the causeway. The Department should look at having a strong diversion route and expedite the bridge work, they said.