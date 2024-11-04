Highways Department to call for bids to develop four-lane road to Mettupalayam

Tenders will be called soon to develop a four-lane road from Avinashi to Mettupalayam, said Minister for Public Works, Highways and Minor Ports E.V. Velu in Coimbatore city on Monday.

The 35-km road from Avinashi to Mettupalayam through Annur would be widened into a four-lane road under the Chief Minister’s Rural Road Development Programme at ₹250 crore, the Minister said. This road would reduce the vehicles entering Coimbatore city to go to the Nilgiris district.

The Highways Department was also preparing a detailed project report for construction of a flyover at Saravanampatti and would go for re-tendering for the planned Singanallur flyover, he added.

Regarding farmers’ opposition to the proposed Sathyamangalam bypass, he said the officials would meet the farmers and explain the benefits of the proposed road.

Mr. Velu said works were progressing for the first phase of western bypass for 12 km and 95% of land acquisition was over for the second phase. The Avinashi road flyover works would be completed by January, 2025.

In the last three years, 664 km road works were taken up for improvement and widening at ₹ 997 crore in Coimbatore district. So far, 652 km road works were over and development was on for 12 km. During the current financial year, tenders had been called for 142 km works and ₹332 crore was allocated, he said.