Highways Department starts strengthening busy stretch

02 July 2020 22:58 IST

Bus bay to be constructed at Narasimhanaickenpalayam junction

The National Highways division of the State Highways Department has started strengthening the Narasimhanaickenpalayam junction on Mettupalayam Road at a cost of ₹1.9 crore.

According to an official, the junction sees a lot of accidents regularly and hence, it was decided to take up a project to minimise accidents.

A bus bay will be constructed at the junction. And, the existing road will be strengthened. The works will be completed in three months.

If a side road joins a national highway, in order to reduce accidents, vehicles should not have direct access to the junction.

Hence, it will be redesigned so that vehicles join the main road by taking a U-turn and the median opening will be closed.

Further, the department is doing two flyover works at Koundampalayam and GN Mills on Mettupalayam Rroad.

For the last six months it has been doing pile loading tests. About 1200 tonnes of load is tested. The testing was completed successfully at Koundampalayam and at GN Mills the base test is over. The test results will be approved by the Department in Chennai and construction works will take off faster, the official added.

On Trichy Road, nearly 55 % of the flyover work has been completed. Of the 113 pillars that will come up as part of the project, works are on for 103.

Eight more pillars will come up at Sungam area for the down ramp. As part of the project, it was planned to cut 86 trees.

The department got approval for 54 and so far, 25 trees have been cut, the official added.