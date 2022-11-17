Highways Department starts re-laying diversion route at Periyanaikenpalayam in Coimbatore

November 17, 2022 05:36 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Highways Department (NH wing) has started works to re-lay two stretches that are part of the diversion route at Periyanaikenpalayam here.

An official of the Department said the Central government sanctioned ₹ 90 lakh to re-lay 0.9 km. This comes in two stretches on the diversion route that vehicles take while moving towards Coimbatore from Mettupalayam. The road is damaged badly in two places and it will be re-laid. On the diversion route from Coimbatore towards Mettupalayam, there are not much damages on the two-km stretch and if needed, it will be taken up by the State Highways, the official added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The flyover works at the Periyanaikenpalayam junction, which started in 2020 at ₹115 crore and is expected to be completed by next March, is progressing fast and only the Tamil Nadu Water and Drainage Board should shift the pipelines.

K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause, said the Periyanaikenpalayam flyover project is an example of how a flyover work should not be taken up. “It is a poorly-planned project. Any infrastructure work will cause temporary inconvenience to the public. The officials concerned should ensure that the inconvenience is minimum. In the case of Periyanaikenpalayam flyover, the diversion roads should have been strengthened before the flyover works started. The officials should have included the cost to strengthen the alternative roads in the project cost. With poor roads on the diversion route while coming to Coimbatore, vehicles are getting damaged, ambulances are struggling to move fast, and several regular commuters are trying to avoid Periyanaikenpalayam. They are taking longer routes to come to Coimbatore,” he said.

Trending

For any flyover or road project, the Highways Department officials should take into consideration the convenience of the public and get adequate funds to re-lay service roads and alternative roads. Now that the re-laying works have commenced at Periyanaikenpalayam, the NH wing should complete it at the earliest, he added.