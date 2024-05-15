ADVERTISEMENT

Highways Department repairs damages in Trichy Road flyover in Coimbatore

Published - May 15, 2024 09:54 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Highways Department officials on Wednesday started works to replace damaged rubber strips and clear the rain water on Trichy Road flyover.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following a damaged rubber strip at an expansion joint in the flyover, rain water flowed down through the joint during rain on Tuesday evening. “The visibility was affected for vehicles that drove under the flyover on Tuesday,” said Kumar, who drove his car on the service road during the rain.

An official of the Highways Department said that in the recent flyover projects, pipes are brought down from the flyover so that rain water does not stagnate or flow down from the flyover. In the earlier projects, such pipes were not laid, the official said.

K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause, said he was collecting details of the flyover projects in Coimbatore and planned to ask for inquiry on the quality of construction.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Coimbatore

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US