Highways Department repairs damages in Trichy Road flyover in Coimbatore

The Highways Department officials on Wednesday started works to replace damaged rubber strips and clear the rain water on Trichy Road flyover.

Following a damaged rubber strip at an expansion joint in the flyover, rain water flowed down through the joint during rain on Tuesday evening. “The visibility was affected for vehicles that drove under the flyover on Tuesday,” said Kumar, who drove his car on the service road during the rain.

An official of the Highways Department said that in the recent flyover projects, pipes are brought down from the flyover so that rain water does not stagnate or flow down from the flyover. In the earlier projects, such pipes were not laid, the official said.

K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause, said he was collecting details of the flyover projects in Coimbatore and planned to ask for inquiry on the quality of construction.

