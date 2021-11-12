Highways Department removes encroachments at GN Mills

The State Highways Department, National Highways wing, removed encroachments for about 200 metres on either side of the road at GN Mills on Friday.

An official of the department said the works for a flyover at GN Mills are expected to be completed by July next year as the foundation and pillar construction are over.

However, there are traffic snarls on the service roads on either side of the 600-metre flyover. In an effort to facilitate smooth movement of vehicles, the encroachments were removed for about 200 metres on Friday and more will be removed in the coming days.

The encroachments were mostly temporary shops that had come up on the service roads. There were not many electric poles on the service roads and even what are present will be removed soon.

The four-lane flyover is coming up at a total cost of ₹30 crore.

The Coimbatore District Road Protection Committee, which had announced protests demanding re-laying of the service roads, said it was withdrawing the protests as the Highways Department was taking steps to ease vehicle movement on the stretch at GN Mills on Mettupalayam Road.