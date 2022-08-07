Coimbatore

Highways Department preparing DPR to widen Coimbatore bypass 

The State Highways Department has decided to widen the Coimbatore bypass road. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY
M. Soundariya Preetha COIMBATORE August 07, 2022 19:06 IST
Updated: August 07, 2022 19:06 IST

The State Highways Department (National Highways wing) expects a detailed project report in six months on widening Coimbatore bypass road.

An official of the department said bids were called to finalise a consultant to prepare the Detailed Project Report (DPR) and the tender was finalised recently. The proposal was to widen the two-lane road for 28 km into a four-lane road with service roads. The total project was expected to be nearly ₹400 crore. However, this would be finalised only after the DPR. A road overbridge and flyover on the stretch would also be widened, if the proposal was implemented.

This was one of the fast-developing stretches and was used widely by vehicles proceeding towards or coming from Kerala.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The department was also finalising the alignment for an elephant corridor on Coimbatore-Ooty-Gundlupet road, near the Kallar bridge. After finalising the alignment, the estimates would be prepared for the proposed project.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The officials were also exploring two or three different types of corridors that could be constructed so that elephant movement and vehicle movement were not affected. This would be for nearly 2.4 km, the official said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...