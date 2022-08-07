Highways Department preparing DPR to widen Coimbatore bypass 

Bids called to finalise consultant to prepare the report and tender finalised recently

The State Highways Department (National Highways wing) expects a detailed project report in six months on widening Coimbatore bypass road.

An official of the department said bids were called to finalise a consultant to prepare the Detailed Project Report (DPR) and the tender was finalised recently. The proposal was to widen the two-lane road for 28 km into a four-lane road with service roads. The total project was expected to be nearly ₹400 crore. However, this would be finalised only after the DPR. A road overbridge and flyover on the stretch would also be widened, if the proposal was implemented.

This was one of the fast-developing stretches and was used widely by vehicles proceeding towards or coming from Kerala.

The department was also finalising the alignment for an elephant corridor on Coimbatore-Ooty-Gundlupet road, near the Kallar bridge. After finalising the alignment, the estimates would be prepared for the proposed project.

The officials were also exploring two or three different types of corridors that could be constructed so that elephant movement and vehicle movement were not affected. This would be for nearly 2.4 km, the official said.