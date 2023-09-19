DPR finalised for flyover at Lawley Road junction in Coimbatore city

September 19, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Detailed Project Report (DPR) and alignment have been finalised for a flyover across Lawley Road junction in Coimbatore city. Works are on now to get the required land from the Forest Department and the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) for the project.

An official of the State Highways Department said the project is not dropped as reported in a section of the media. The DPR work is over.

K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause, said he had raised the issue twice at the District Road Safety Committee meetings as there seems to be a delay in the project.

“The officials said the project is certainly on. The District Collector has asked the officials concerned to go ahead with land alienation works. The project involves acquisition of private land and getting land from the TNAU and Forest Department,” he said.

The flyover was mooted almost four years ago and is a much-needed project for the city. The number of vehicles crossing Thadagam road at the junction is on the rise. The TNAU land was earmarked for road widening works long back and the University should give the land for road works. At present, a few traffic management plans are implemented by the police. The Department should expedite and finalise the land acquisition process at the earliest, he said.

