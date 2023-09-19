Highways Department preparing DPR for flyover at Lawley Road junction in Coimbatore city

September 19, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for a flyover across Lawley Road junction in Coimbatore city is yet to be finalised and works are on, meanwhile, to get the required land from the Forest Department and the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) for the project.

An official of the State Highways Department said the project is not dropped as reported in a section of the media. The DPR work is going on.

K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause, said he had raised the issue twice at the District Road Safety Committee meetings as the delay in finalising the DPR is an issue of concern.

“While it is true that the DPR is yet to be finalised, the project is certainly on. The District Collector has asked the officials concerned to go ahead with land alienation works,” he said.

The flyover was mooted almost four years ago and is a much-needed project for the city. The number of vehicles crossing Thadagam road at the junction is on the rise. The TNAU land was earmarked for road widening works long back and the University should give the land for road works. At present, a few traffic management plans are implemented by the police. The Department should expedite and finalise the DPR at the earliest, he said.