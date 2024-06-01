Highways Department plans to widen road at Lawley Road junction in Coimbatore

The State Highways Department is reportedly mulling over the options of widening the roundabout at Lawley Road junction or constructing a flyover there though a detailed project report for construction of a flyover was approved earlier by the department.

A flyover at the junction was mooted more than four years ago. The western bypass road under development and vehicle movement at the junction is expected to see a multifold increase when the bypass road is opened for traffic. Three designs for the flyover were also developed and one was finalised for construction. However, the project saw several delays after that. An official told The Hindu last year that land alienation was on for the project.

However, now the department is said to be studying the option of just widening the roundabout at the junction.

An official of the Highways Department said the DPR work was finalised to provide a grade separator along North Coimbatore - Maruthamalai road based on the present traffic scenario and land acquisition and land alienation works were in initial stage. After acquiring land, the proposal for administrative sanction will be sent to the government for construction of the grade separator.

K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause, and a member of the District Road Safety Committee, said the proposal to construct a flyover at Lawley Road junction was discussed several times and approved by the District Road Safety Committee in the past. There is already a roundabout at the junction. Widening the road and making the roundabout bigger will not solve the traffic woes at the junction.

The State government has already spent money to prepare the DPR and flyover designs and to drop it now will be waste of public money. Further, the public and the road users face traffic snarls and risks due to smaller roads. The officials should take into consideration their demand.

Coimbatore has already seen the Highways Department drop plans for Mettupalayam bypass, eastern bypass, down ramp at Gandhipuram flyover, Gandhipuram subway, and all the five subways on Avinashi Road.

When Archana Patnaik was the District Collector she directed the highways officials to submit the approved projects and its details (hard and soft copy) to the Collectorate. However, this is not followed now and when a project is dropped or modified, the district road safety committee is unaware of the changes.

The Lawley Road junction needs a flyover and if the Highways Department drops it, the consumer body will escalate the issue, he said.

Revised caption : The Highways Department is considerning widening the road and the roundabout at Lawley road junction in Coimbatore city

