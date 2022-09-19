Highways Department plans to widen Karur - Coimbatore road

A proposal has been submitted to the Central government under the annual plan to widen the road from Vellakoil to Palladam at a cost of ₹250 crore

The National Highways wing of the State Highways Department plans to widen the road from Karur to Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: Siva Saravanan S

The National Highways wing of the State Highways Department plans to widen the road from Karur to Coimbatore at a total cost of ₹250 crore.

An official of the Department told The Hindu that it has submitted a proposal to the Central government under the annual plan to widen the road from Vellakoil to Palladam at a cost of ₹250 crore. It was now widening the road, wherever needed, into a four-lane one from Palladam to Chinthamanipudur in Coimbatore. For about 8.2 km on the Palladam - Coimbatore stretch, the existing road was not a four-lane one and works were on to widen the road in these locations. It was an 18-month project and would be completed by March-April next year at ₹37 crore.

The Dindigul division of the NH wing of the Highways Department had also submitted a proposal to the Central government under the annual plan to widen the road from Karur to Vellakoil.

While the stretch from Palladam to Coimbatore would be completely four lane by next March, if the other two projects are approved, the existing road from Karur to Coimbatore would be a four-lane road.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) was planning a Karur - Coimbatore bypass project. Meanwhile, widening the existing road would take address the immediate requirement of a wider road and the approval was expected by the end of this year, the official added.

Vice chairperson of Kongu Global Forum Vanitha Mohan said a wider road between Karur and Coimbatore is a long-pending demand.

The growing home textile industry in Karur can benefit from the Coimbatore airport for cargo movement. But there should be wide roads for cargo truck movement.

“We are not looking at the demand for the next one or two years, but for at least next 15 years.” So, the existing road should be widened and a bypass should also be developed, she said.