Highways Department plans to rectify Periyanaickenpalayam flyover next fiscal

February 16, 2024 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The State Highways Department (NH wing) plans to take up rectification of Periyanaickenpalayam flyover as part of its annual road safety measures.

An official of the Department said land has to be acquired to set right some of the problems at the flyover. It hopes to get the funds from the Central government next fiscal year for this. It will submit an estimate as part of the annual road safety measures to be carried out.

It also conducted load tests recently on the flyover for two days. The load test is mandated by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in the agreement, the official said.

M. Devendran, secretary of Coimbatore District Road Protection Committee, said the government allocated ₹115 crores for the Periyanaickenpalayam flyover project. But, the works were not completed properly and instead the Department plans to seek additional funds from the government, he alleged. The detailed project contract should be shared on a public domain for better transparency. There are so many problems with the flyover that cannot be set right now. For instance, the road level on the main carriageway is not even, the service roads are already damaged, and there are design defects, he claimed.

The load test should have been conducted earlier. The public, especially tourists who are not familiar with the roads in Coimbatore, will continue to use the road with safety risks till the defects are repaired. The officials, the contractor and the ministers concerned should explain the reasons why there are so many problems with the flyover, he said.

