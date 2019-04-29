Highways Department plans to plant 13,000 saplings to compensate loss of green cover

The National Highways plans to plant 13,000 saplings on either side of the road from Sulur to Vellakovil at a cost of nearly ₹2 crore.

According to a press release from V. Easwaran, State youth wing secretary of Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), based on a case filed by him in the Madras High Court, the Court ordered the Highways Department to plant and raise 10,000 saplings. Following the order, the Department planted saplings in several locations.

Hundreds of trees were brought down again for road projects and the MDMK demanded that the Highways Department should plant another 10,000 saplings.

An official of the Department had informed Mr. Easwaran that he has written to the National Highways Ministry seeking permission to plant 13,000 saplings on either side of the road from Sulur to Vellakovil and has sought ₹2 crore for planting and maintaining the saplings.

Mr. Easwaran said if the Highways Department failed to do so, he would stage a fast and approach the Court again.