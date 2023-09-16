ADVERTISEMENT

Highways Department plans to complete Ukkadam flyover work in Coimbatore by December-end

September 16, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The flyover at Ukkadam in Coimbatore city is being constructed at a cost of ₹280 crore. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

The State Highways Department is looking at December 2023 to complete the construction of the Ukkadam flyover in Coimbatore city.

With about 2.7 acres yet to be acquired for the project, the construction work is progressing.

Of the total 16 acres earmarked for acquisition of the entire project, only 2.7 acres is yet to be acquired. Efforts are on to complete that too, an official of the department said.

The 3.8-km flyover from Oppanakara Street to Athupalam, with ramps to Pollachi and Palakkad roads, is under construction at a cost of ₹280 crore. The first phase works commenced in 2018 and was completed this year. The second phase works from Athupalam started in January, 2021 and were scheduled for completion in July, this year. However, with the land acquisition yet to be completed, it is facing a delay.

“We plan to complete the main bridge work by the end of November and make the entire project motorable by the end of this year,” the official said.

The four-lane flyover will have ramps at Sungam bypass, to and from Pollachi Road, to and from Palakkad road, and at Ukkadam.

