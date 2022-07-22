Highways department places safety boards on Trichy road flyover to curb accidents

The speed limit is fixed to ensure safety of the motorists especially at the curves.

The safety boards will caution the motorists of the curve on the Trichy Road flyover in Coimbatore. File photo | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

The State Highways Department (NH wing) have placed safety steel boards at the curves of the Trichy road flyover here.

An official of the Highways Department told The Hindu on Friday, July 22, 2022, that 1.2 metre high Chevron boards (safety boards with yellow and black strips/arrow marks) are placed for nearly 60 metres length on either side of the flyover at the curves. Also the Department had earlier placed sets of six rumble strips at 10 locations on the flyover. It has reduced the strips to sets of three in each location. Further, it has placed speed limit boards not only on the flyover but also at the entry points of the flyover.

Officials from the quality wing and higher officials from the Department inspected the flyover recently. The speed limit is fixed to ensure safety of the motorists especially at the curves (S-bend). The flyover is designed for that speed limit, the official said.

The safety boards will caution the motorists of the curve and also ensure vehicles do not fall off the flyover if there is an accident, the official added.

Coimbatore Collector G.S. Sameeran also held a meeting of a committee formed to reduce accidents on the flyover.

Move will avoid accidents

With four accidents since the opening of the flyover, the committee will look at measures to avoid accidents.

The Highways official, who is also part of the committee, said three CCTV cameras will be placed to study the speed of the vehicles on the flyover. The committee is looking at involving road design experts to study the flyover and suggest measures to avoid accidents, the official said.

The Collector said an expert from IIT Madras has been invited to study the flyover design and traffic management to avoid accidents, the Collector said.