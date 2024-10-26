GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Highways Department initiates works to construct ramps for Gandhipuram flyover in Coimbatore city

Updated - October 26, 2024 06:46 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
The State Highways Department has revived efforts to construct ramps on first level of Gandhipuram flyover in Coimbatore city.  | Photo Credit: File photo PERIASAMY M

The State Highways Department has revived plans to construct two down ramps for the first level of the Gandhipuram flyover in Coimbatore city.

An official of the Department told The Hindu on Saturday that the State government issued administration sanction of nearly ₹24 crores in 2020 to construct the ramps. Almost 4,000 sq.ft of private land should be acquired for the ramps at two locations - near Bharathiar Road and 100 Feet Road, and the Department has written to the district administration to start the land acquisition process.

“The works will gain momentum in a month or two,” the official said.

Gandhipuram flyover to get ramps

When 90 % of the acquisition is completed, the Department will prepare estimates for construction of the ramps and submit to the government for additional funds. “When both the ramps are constructed, vehicle movement will be better on the flyover,” the official added.

According to K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of the Coimbatore Consumer Cause, a detailed project report preparation was initiated in 2018 when the first level of the flyover was constructed and the government sanctioned ₹5 lakh for it. However, the project did not progress after 2022. It was raised repeatedly at the district road safety committee meetings and now, it was finally taking off. Construction of the ramps would enable vehicles moving on the first level of the flyover to get down on 100 Feet Road or near Gandhipuram main junction, he said.

Published - October 26, 2024 06:45 pm IST

