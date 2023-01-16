HamberMenu
Highways Department hopeful of resuming works soon for flyover at SIHS Colony in Coimbatore

January 16, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The construction of flyover work at SIHS Colony in Coimbatore city remains incomplete for more than 10 years.

The construction of flyover work at SIHS Colony in Coimbatore city remains incomplete for more than 10 years. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

The State Highways Department is hopeful of resuming works soon to complete construction of a flyover at SIHS Colony here.

An official of the Department said majority of the works for a two-lane road over bridge project are over. However, the project remains incomplete for more than 10 years now because land had to be acquired on either side for service roads. “It is a narrow stretch and without acquiring land for service roads we were unable to proceed,” the official said. Land acquisition was pending because of cases filed in the court by the land owners demanding higher compensation. The cases were settled recently and nearly ₹30 crore was disbursed as compensation to the land owners. The Department has started taking possession of the land too.

But, six more people have again approached the court seeking more compensation. “We hope to clear soon these cases too and go ahead with the project. The Railways has completed its works and the Highways Department has also completed majority of the works. Only four or five more decks need to be constructed,” the official said.

