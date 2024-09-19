Highways Department expects nod from CMRL soon for flyover at Saravanampatti in Coimbatore

The State Highways Department is anticipating the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) to give its go-ahead soon for the construction of a flyover at Saravanampatti.

An official from the National Highways (NH) wing of the Department informed The Hindu that officials from CMRL inspected the site for the construction of a flyover at Saravanampatti junction. They are expected to approve the project soon, allowing the Highways Department to proceed with the construction of the flyover.

The official said the plan is to have a flyover at the junction, and the Metro Rail project will be on the roadside when it takes shape.

The NH wing proposed flyovers at Singanallur, Saravanampatti, and Saibaba temple junction on Mettupalayam road.

The construction of a four-lane flyover on Mettupalayam Road recently began at a cost of ₹71 crores. The flyover, which will be one kilometre long, will span across the NSR Road junction and Sivananda Colony Road junction on Mettupalayam Road. It is expected to be complete and open for public in two years.

The Singanallur flyover proposal will go for re-tendering soon and works will commence for the Saravanampatti junction flyover after getting the go ahead signal from the CMRL, the official said.

The Department firmed up plans for flyover projects in Singanallur and Mettupalayam road in 2021 and planned to widen the road at Saravanampatti. It later proposed a flyover at Saravananmpatti too. However, the project was kept on hold as the CMRL announced its proposals for the Metro Rail Project on Avinashi road and Sathyamangalam road.

