GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Highways Department expects nod from CMRL soon for flyover at Saravanampatti in Coimbatore

Published - September 19, 2024 06:17 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
The State Highways Department has started construction of flyover on Mettupalayam road near Saibaba Temple in Coimbatore city on September 19, 2024.

The State Highways Department has started construction of flyover on Mettupalayam road near Saibaba Temple in Coimbatore city on September 19, 2024. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

The State Highways Department is anticipating the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) to give its go-ahead soon for the construction of a flyover at Saravanampatti.

An official from the National Highways (NH) wing of the Department informed The Hindu that officials from CMRL inspected the site for the construction of a flyover at Saravanampatti junction. They are expected to approve the project soon, allowing the Highways Department to proceed with the construction of the flyover.

The official said the plan is to have a flyover at the junction, and the Metro Rail project will be on the roadside when it takes shape.

State Highways Dept. to start construction of a flyover at Saibaba Colony junction in Coimbatore in two months

The NH wing proposed flyovers at Singanallur, Saravanampatti, and Saibaba temple junction on Mettupalayam road.

The construction of a four-lane flyover on Mettupalayam Road recently began at a cost of ₹71 crores. The flyover, which will be one kilometre long, will span across the NSR Road junction and Sivananda Colony Road junction on Mettupalayam Road. It is expected to be complete and open for public in two years.

The Singanallur flyover proposal will go for re-tendering soon and works will commence for the Saravanampatti junction flyover after getting the go ahead signal from the CMRL, the official said.

The Department firmed up plans for flyover projects in Singanallur and Mettupalayam road in 2021 and planned to widen the road at Saravanampatti. It later proposed a flyover at Saravananmpatti too. However, the project was kept on hold as the CMRL announced its proposals for the Metro Rail Project on Avinashi road and Sathyamangalam road.

Published - September 19, 2024 06:17 pm IST

Related Topics

Coimbatore / public works & infrastructure / road safety

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.