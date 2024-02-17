ADVERTISEMENT

Highways Department expected to take up flyover works on Sathyamangalam road in Coimbatore soon

February 17, 2024 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - COIMBATORE

M Soundariya Preetha
M. Soundariya Preetha

The State Highways Department plans to proceed with the flyover project on Sathyamangalam Road. | Photo Credit: file photo

With the proposed metro rail project in Coimbatore seeing hardly any progress, the State Highways Department plans to proceed with the flyover project on Sathyamangalam Road.

Officials of the NH wing of the Highways Department said the flyover project was held over because a metro rail was planned on the Sathyamangalam Road and designing the required infrastructure could be taken up together. However, there is no progress in the metro project and so, the flyover works are also held up.

It is now planned to have a meeting with the metro officials and continue with the flyover works, the officials said.

K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause, said the metro project seems to have become a reason to delay or stop other infrastructure projects in Coimbatore.

The Singanallur flyover has got delayed because of the metro project. The project costs have escalated and the works are yet to take off. The ramps for Gandhipuram flyover were also not taken up because of the metro project. Now, the flyover on Sathyamangalam Road is also not taken up because of the metro project. “The metro will not replace the need for flyovers and wider roads. Hence, flyovers and works to widen roads should continue without any delay,” he said.

Bids have been called again for the Singanallur flyover and hopefully it should be finalised next month, an official of the Highways Department added.

