Highways Department demolishes Ukkadam bus stand in Coimbatore for flyover work

May 03, 2024 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The State Highways Department, which is constructing a flyover at Ukkadam in Coimbatore since 2018, started demolishing a portion of the Ukkadam bus stand about a week ago to build a ramp for the flyover project.

An official of the Department said that up and down ramps for the flyover connecting to the Palakkad side were ready. Works for the down ramp connecting to Pollachi road would be completed in another 10 days, and the up ramp on that side was ready. However, the construction of a ramp connecting to the Sungam bypass in the city would take time.

“The demolition of a portion of the bus stand started a week ago. So, this work will take time,” the official said.

Constructed at a total cost of ₹ 480 crores, the project has missed several deadlines. One portion of the flyover from Big Bazaar Street to Karumbukadai junction was completed and the flyover was extended to cover Athupalam junction.

A bus stand for the city buses would be constructed in Ukkadam, the official said.

K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause, said the flyover had seen several deadlines already. The Ukkadam flyover was expected to be opened for trial run in March. The ramp leading to Palakkad road merges with the service road abruptly. Many of the flyover projects in Coimbatore are violating the Indian Road Congress rules and are posing risks to motorists, he said.

