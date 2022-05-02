Highways Department conducts traffic census in Salem

The State Highways Department is conducting a traffic census on its stretches here to study traffic pattern and make improvements on roads maintained by Highways here.

The Department conducts traffic census once in three years to study traffic movement on the roads and understand the growth in vehicle movement on its important stretches. According to officials, the traffic pattern is studied round the clock for a week on important roads and road development works like expansion and construction of flyovers are carried out based on the outcome of the study.

Officials sources said the study was conducted on State Highways, bypass roads and important city roads maintained by the Highways Department. It is held for seven days on major roads and three days on roads where traffic movement was less.

The census was conducted manually at two points on major roads and at a single point on road stretches with low traffic. Three persons were deployed at each point and movement of two-wheelers, light vehicles and heavy vehicles were recorded separately, the sources added.

The officials said about 1,300 km of road stretches was maintained by the Highways Department in the district and the census would be conducted at 266 locations. The entire census process was expected to be completed within two months.