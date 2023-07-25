Highways Department calls for bids for Singanallur flyover

July 25, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The State Highways Department (National Highways) has called for bids to construct a flyover at Singanallur for three km.

The much-awaited project is likely to take off in the next few months The flyover will be constructed at approximately ₹110 crore in two years and the works will include improvement of the Singanallur junction. It will also cover the accident prone spots near Bala Hospital, Jai Shanthi Theatre, and Shanthi Petrol Bunk. The tender will be closed in September and works will start once the contractor is finalised.

K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause, said the district administration had discussed the project when the Chennai Metro Rail gave its nod for construction of the flyover. An inter-departmental meeting would be held soon to discuss alternative routes for vehicle movement, and shifting of utility lines. “Singanallur is a critical junction and the public should not be put to inconvenience. So, the District Collector had suggested the inter-departmental meeting,” he said.

A.V. Varadarajan, former president of the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, said those who pass by Singanallur junction every day had been waiting for a flyover for several years. Since flyovers works were under progress on Avinashi road too and since Trichy road was the main road for traffic coming from or proceeding to the east, the flyover works at Singanallur should be completed at the earliest. The government should plan for alternative routes well in advance and try to reduce the construction time, he said.