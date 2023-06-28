HamberMenu
Highways Department allows trial run of vehicles on G.N. Mills flyover in Coimbatore

The four-lane flyover at G.N. Mills on Mettupalayam road for 1.76 km is constructed at a cost of ₹30 crores. The trial run was only for one day (Wednesday) and the flyover would be closed on Thursday. It would be thrown open for public use from July 1.

June 28, 2023 04:29 pm | Updated 04:29 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
The State Highways Department threw open the flyover at G.N. Mills in Coimbatore city for trial run on June 28, 2023

The State Highways Department threw open the flyover at G.N. Mills in Coimbatore city for trial run on June 28, 2023 | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

The Highways Department permitted vehicles to use the G.N. Mills flyover in Coimbatore city on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 as it was gearing up to throw open the flyover for public use.

An official of the Department told The Hindu that the trial run was only for one day (Wednesday) and the flyover would be closed on Thursday. It would be thrown open for public use from July 1. “We have minor works such as painting to be completed. It would be completed in a couple of days,” the official said.

The four-lane flyover at G.N. Mills on Mettupalayam road for 1.76 km is constructed at a cost of ₹30 crores.

M. Devendran, secretary of Coimbatore District Road Protection Committee, said the Highways Department had completed the service road works too. “There was not much traffic on the service road now. Vehicles would use the Koundampalayam and G.N. Mills flyover,” he said.

Welcoming the opening of the G.N. Mills flyover, J. Sathish, director of Kongu Global Forum, said the NH wing of the State Highways Department started constructing an 1.8 km flyover at Periyanaikenpalayam on Mettupalayam Road in December 2020. “We hope the officials will complete this flyover too in two months as committed to the district Collector.”

