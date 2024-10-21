GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Highway flooding from rains inspected, water drains in Krishnagiri

Published - October 21, 2024 09:16 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

Heavy rain that lashed through Hosur and Shoolagiri led to inundation on the Nataional highway between Krishnagiri and Hosur near Koneripalli village jamming traffic for several hours on Monday.

Kelavarapalli received the maximum rainfall of 9 0 mm, with Hosur receiving 37.50 mm and Shoolagiri receiving 29 mm. The heavy rain that plummeted these areas overnight led to heavy inundation on the highway near Koneripalli in Shoolagiri. The flooding derailed vehicular movement through the day on the Hosur highway.

Sub-Collector of Hosur R.A. Priyanka monitored the water drainage of the inundated area and also inspected the encroachments along the water drainage channels that had led to the inundation on the highway. The inspections were carried out alongside the PWD, and NHAI engineers.

