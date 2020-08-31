Highest single-day spike in Coimbatore district with 589 cases

Coimbatore district saw its highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases so far, with 589 cases reported on Monday.

Of the 14 deaths reported, except for three aged 38, 34 and 53, the rest were persons aged 60 and above. The toll stood at 308. Two persons died in Erode, taking the toll so far to 42. Salem reported the death of 10 persons, the youngest of them aged 34 and the oldest 80.

Coimbatore’s fresh cases took the overall tally of the district to 15,490, of which 11,469 had recovered and 3,713 were active cases. On Monday, 436 patients were discharged.

Tiruppur reported 70 cases, taking the district’s tally to 2,719, of which 1,861 recovered and 793 were active cases. A total of 72 patients were discharged.

Salem district saw 497 persons testing positive, of which 468 were indigenous including 329 from the Salem Corporation limits. Twenty-eight patients returned from Coimbatore, Erode, Kalakuruchi, Krishnagiri, Namakkal and Dharmapuri, and one from Delhi.

The 92 cases in Namakkal include five police personnel, two revenue officials and two health staff. Nineteen patients returned from Salem, Coimbatore, Tiruchi, Erode and Neyveli. Three returned from Karnataka and Maharashtra.

With Erode reporting 127 new cases, the district’s tally increased to 3,177. A total of 138 persons were discharged and 1,275 were under treatment.

Eleven persons tested positive in Krishnagiri and 16 in Dharmapuri.

In the Nilgiris, 30 persons tested positive, bringing the total number of cases to 1,614. The district administration stated that 1,277 people had recovered so far.