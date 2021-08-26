Highest one-day vaccination in Coimbatore on Wednesday

COIMBATORE

26 August 2021 00:18 IST

By administering 47,800 vaccines on Wednesday, the Coimbatore district had achieved the highest one-day vaccination figure, said a release from the district administration.

On Wednesday, it received 50,470 vaccines and administered 47,800 of those. In the last four days, it had administered 1.18 lakh vaccines and so far, 22,15,472 vaccines, the release added.

